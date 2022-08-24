Zendaya hopes that the third season of “Euphoria” will explore the characters outside of high school.

The actor talked about the show’s third season in a new interview.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporteractress and executive producer Zendaya talked about what she hopes to see in the third season of Euphoria.

“I think it will be exciting to explore the high school characters. I want to see what Rue looks like on her path to sobriety, how chaotic it can look.”Zendaya commented. “But also with all the characters, in the sense that they’re trying to figure out what to do with their lives when they’re out of high school and what kind of people they want to be. The special thing about this season was that we were able to immerse ourselves in [los otros personajes] in a much deeper sense. I think we can do that again with season three. There’s so much talent out there that you want to make sure everyone gets a chance to showcase it.”.

The show’s second season ended with a cautiously hopeful Rue detailing the start of her newfound sobriety, along with the fallout from Lexi’s play. Talking about the final scenes of euphoria Zendaya shared that “We found it really beautiful that Lexi’s work was what inspired her: the idea that art can save a life. Rue was able to see herself and not hate herself.”.

Ever since her cliffhanger ending, fans have been eager to find out what will become of Rue, if Nate and his father ever they will find out their relationship and if Maddy and Cassie will remain friends. However, it seems that we will have to wait a while for the third season because new episodes of the show are not rumored to return until 2024.

