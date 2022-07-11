Entertainment

Zendaya hopes to direct an episode of Euphoria

Zendaya – MAR 22 – AVALON – Oscars – Academy Awards Red Carpet

Zendaya hopes to direct an episode of Euphoria next season. The 25-year-old actress, who plays Rue on the hit HBO series and also works as a co-producer, has actually admitted she nearly directed episode six of season two.
Speaking to Vogue Italy, the star said: “It’s funny. I had to direct episode 6 but in the end I had to star in this episode. I didn’t have time so unfortunately I didn’t. I was able to do it this time. I wanted to have enough time to do it properly.
Zendaya added, however, “But next season, probably.”
The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star also admitted that she would love to try her hand at other aspects of filmmaking, including directing.
She explained in 2019: “I don’t want to live in a box. I want to be able to push my own limits. I think I was too comfortable before so now I want to prove to people, and to myself, that I can do it. I just want to keep doing what I love, and that’s acting. It makes me happy, and as long as I can keep doing that and telling stories, I’ll be fine.”

