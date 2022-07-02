Zendaya in a relationship with Tom Holland: she declares her love to him on Instagram

Tom Holland, charismatic actor of Uncharted celebrated his 26th birthday this Wednesday, June 1, 2022. A birthday he shared with his partner, the American actress Zendaya. This one did not fail to make him an adorable declaration of love on Instagram. All with a photo of the Anglo-American couple where we see them very accomplices. “I wish the happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest”, she clarified. A post that has obviously not gone unnoticed because it has largely reached one million likes on the web.

Zendaya and Tom Holland, a couple very in love but very secret

Zendaya and Tom Holland are both the star actors of the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home released on December 15, 2021. They portray Michelle Jones and Spiderman. An important saga for the couple because it was on the set of the first part that the two young actors met, before formalizing their relationship in November 2021. The first couple rumors had already leaked in July 2021. Since then, the Anglo-American couple seems to spin the perfect love but limit their appearances in public. “I’ve always wanted to keep my privacy to myself, because I already share so much with everyone. We kind of felt deprived of our privacy. It’s not that we weren’t not ready to talk about it, it’s just that we didn’t want to”, expressed Tom Holland in an interview with QG.