Zendaya in Dune | What role will Zendaya have in the Dune sequel?

The director of the successful film spoke about the participation of the star of Euphoria in the second installment that will be released in 2023.

Dune was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of 2021 and one of the most successful. Director Denis Villeneuve’s film based on the novel by Frank Hubertgenerated great expectation, so fans are already waiting to know the details of the second installment.

The production follows young Paul Atreides as he and his family from the noble House Atreides, are caught up in a war for control of the dangerous desert planet Arrakis.

Its box office success was also due to its star-studded cast such as Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem and Jason Momoa.

Although they all have an important role in fiction, there is one of them that left you wanting to know more about it. Is about Chani, played by Zendayawho only had a few minutes on screen.

Many fans were disappointed by the lack of participation of the star of Euphoria, however, Villeneuve recently gave his opinion on the matter.

What role will Zendaya have in the Dune sequel?

According to the director, Zendaya will have a significant role in the long-awaited sequel to Dune.

“for Zendaya, I will say that the first part was a promise. I know we saw a glimpse of her in the first part, but in the second part will have a leading role”, insisted the director of Dune to Variety. As he prepares for an extensive shoot, he clarified, “We will follow Timothée and Zendaya in their adventures in the desert. That’s what I’m most excited about coming back to Arrakis: spending time with those characters again.”

Dune is currently available on the HBO Max streaming platform.