Zendaya in long white skirt and black leather boots has the most chic casual look – New Woman

Throughout his successful artistic career, Zendaya has not only proven to have the talent to embody all kinds of roles, but also to be an absolute style authority.

In each of her public appearances, the actress always attracts attention with outfits solid, successful, bold and memorable created even with basics like the long skirt.

He did so this February 17 when leaving shopping through the city of New York in a outfits in coordinated colors simple, elegant and relaxed with which she reaffirmed herself as a muse of style.

Zendaya imposes fashion with a white maxi skirt in New York

According to Daily Mailthe star of euphoria was caught wasting elegance while doing some shopping in a boutique of Bulgarian on Manhattan during Thursday morning.

The Emmy winner’s stripped-down but no less fabulous ensemble for Casual Outing starred a flowing white maxi skirt as comfortable as it is chic.

The 25-year-old producer perfectly combined the garment with a sophisticated beige sweater oversized with which she stayed warm in the face of the low temperatures in the Big Apple.

In addition, Zendaya raised his look –literally– with a couple of black leather boots with thick heels, footwear in trend during the winter season to take safe steps.

As for accessories, the American remained attached to aesthetics minimal and proved that less is more by adding just a golden necklace as an accessory.

Almost to finish, the artist completed her outfit with the essential piece for any stage: a mask. In this case, he chose one black to protect covid-19.

Finally, he finished everything with a distinguished beauty lookdemonstrating the importance of a successful makeup and hairstyle to enhance even the simplest styling.

On this occasion, wore her hair loose, straightened and combed to the side in a effortless and the visible part of her face with a barely made-up appearance.

After snapping up a few pieces from the Italian jewelry and luxury goods brand, Coleman and his team they went out to lunch at the cafe Two Hands.

In this way, with this casual and elegant attire, Zendaya Not only did he show off his fashionista creativity on Fifth Avenue, he also revalidated his title as fashion prescriber.

On the other hand, the great absentee in this outing was her boyfriend, Tom Holland, with whom she was seen oozing style on several occasions this week as the authentic it couple What are they.