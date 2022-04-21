Zendaya in love: this tender and rare statement about Tom Holland

It’s always crazy love between Zendaya and Tom Holland. From the columns of Entertainment Tonight, the young actress made a beautiful and rare statement to the actor.

Zendaya can count on Tom Holland. And that, she is grateful for. While she is on the poster for the series “Euphoria”, the actress has agreed to confide in EntertainmentTonight and took the opportunity to make a beautiful and rare statement to her lover. “I think it’s good to have that kind of support and love around you because you need it.” explained the young woman. As accomplices on screen as in life, Zendaya and Tom Holland are a pillar for each other. “It’s not an easy job, so it’s good to have that to free yourself up from time to time.” she added.

As a reminder, the couple, who have a certain size difference, are very discreet outside the film sets. Moreover, for work, their couple is not necessarily an added value. As Closer explained to you, a producer, for example, did everything to dissuade them from getting together. “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and lectured them”has explained Amy Pascal in the newspaper The New York Timesreleased on December 17, 2021. According to him, a romantic relationship “may just complicate things”. But love is stronger than reason!

Zendaya and Tom Holland: how long have they been a couple?

Tom Holland has met Zendaya in 2016, on the set of the film Spider-Man: Homecoming. The comedy would have started date her only in 2021. He explained : “I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on building a family and what I want to do outside of this world“. The couple chose to be discreet. It was a photo of them kissing in a car that made headlines in the summer of 2021.

Loading-widget

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news for free