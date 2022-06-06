Zendaya in love with Tom Holland: beautiful shot and romantic message for her birthday

Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Tom Holland celebrated his twenty-sixth birthday. For the occasion, his companion, Zendaya, shared a magnificent black and white snapshot on Instagram, which she accompanied with a beautiful declaration of love.

Revealed to the general public at the age of 14 on the Disney Channel, Zendaya has always made it a point of honor to protect her privacy. While the star’s fans had noticed his natural complicity with Tom Holland, it was finally in July 2021 that the couple formalized their relationship by letting themselves be photographed kissing. On the occasion of the 26th birthday of the interpreter of Spider-Man, Zendaya shared a magnificent snapshot in black and white on Instagram. In legend, the pretty brunette made a true declaration of love to her companion. “The happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest“, she shared.

In November 2021, Tom Holland alluded to the difficulties of being in a relationship while being in the spotlight. In an interview given to QGhe confided:One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy is no longer really in our control, and a moment that you think is between two people who love each other very much is now a moment shared with the whole world.He added later:I’ve always been very adamant about keeping my life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We kind of felt robbed of our privacy. I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to.” For her part, Zendaya had slipped: “I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing. It’s something you want to deal with, go through, experience and enjoy between the two people who love each other.“

A romance based on friendship

In the podcast Celebrity Astrology Investigation, the famous astrologer Aliza Kelly had analyzed the relationship of Zendaya and Tom Holland. She said then:I would suspect that, in a way, this relationship is really based on a close friendship. IIt seems like this couple is really showing younger generations that as you grow up, you can have a loving and supportive partnership with your best friend.“The astrologer then added:”Zendaya’s Mercury is located in the sign of Libra and Tom’s Mercury is in Taurus, both of which are ruled by the planet Venus, which represents love and values. In other words, there’s this beautiful flow between their likes and dislikes, what interests them, what they don’t care about, and how their unique dynamic supports both their intellectual and romantic interests.“

