Zendaya in the Super Bowl 2022 commercial: the top 5

A screaming show during the most followed event in the world. The show did not miss even a moment during the Super Bowl 2022neither on the pitch nor off.

THE Los Angeles Rams they won the trophy of the 56th edition after a match with a thousand reversals in front of the Cincinnati Bengals (23-20), while on the boards of the SoFi Stadium – before, during and after the match – alternated the trailer they spot most anticipated of the year, now already available on the web.

Fun also promoted with flying colors the highly anticipated halftime show with the giants of rap, to the delight of the infinite stars present, given the proximity of Hollywood. On the stands beyond 70 thousand spectatorsdespite the pandemic and the insane price of tickets.

Super Bowl 2022 trailer and commercial

Not just American football: the Super Bowl is the most important event of the year also for the global industry show-business.

The giants compete to the sound of millions to grab a few seconds in world-vision. Estimated price? About 5 million euros for 30 seconds of visibility. After all, yesterday, in front of the TV, there were about one hundred million spectators …

The result? In addition to the most anticipated trailer of the year (millions of views in half a day), in a few hours they pop up spot exaggerated And commercial spectacular with Oscar-winning actors, rare guests and exceptional screenplays.

Apple was the first company to seize the opportunity, making the first big budget promo in 1984 with Ridley Scott directing. From then to today the tradition has not changed, on the contrary … Here it is the five commercials that impressed us the most during this Super Bowl 2022. Like every year, there really is something for everyone.

1. Will Smith returns to “Bel-Air”

Peacock chooses the nostalgia effect to launch the highly anticipated dramatic remake of Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air.

The symbolic theme of the 90s show is rapped in a special version by “Willy” Will Smith in person together with talents from all over the world. Because the series has become a “global phenomenon”. Watch.

2. Mayo against food waste

Sometimes the right idea for a big commercial it’s a simple one word pun. It is the case of Hellmann’s, who has relied on Mayo, a former football player, both to promote his mayonnaise and to “tackle” any waste of food. The result is hilarious. Watch.

3. Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd on the swing of memories

Two friends, a pack of chips and a chat. The idea of ​​the Lay’swhich brings together two exceptional actors – the sexiest man in the world Paul Rudd And Seth Rogen – to recall the good times we spent together. Obviously everything takes a bizarre turn, and there is no lack of final twist. Here is the video.

4. Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek are Zeus and Era

It was the most anticipated spot, even anticipated by a teaser. Arnold Schwarzenegger And Salma Hayek impersonate the Greek gods Zeus and Hera, but retired, to promote an “all electric” car.

Winning idea for BMW: lots of cameos, funny situations and intelligent connection with the product. Watch.

5. Zendaya and the letter S

IS Zendaya the new green line of Super Bowl 2022 after Timothee Chalamet.

Squarespace, for his promo, he plays on his name (full of “S”) and focuses on a nursery rhyme (similar) that tells the story of “Sally’s Seashells”, that is “Sally’s seashells”, star of the spot played by the actress girlfriend of Tom Holland. Here is the video.

See also: Guido Bagatta tells how Super Bowl 2022 went