Zendaya in the sweet wait? A joke generated rumors of her possible pregnancy

The actress Zendaya has made her followers believe a joke she made on the TikTok social network, as many believe she is pregnant, which would be the product of love with her boyfriend, Tom Holland. After having carried out this action, she has caused many people to viralize an image on Twitter in which she is apparently expecting a baby.

The rumor was generated after he shared what would be an ultrasound of a fetus that would be close to birth. In addition, the caption of the publication says: “I love you, we are halfway there”, a message that was accompanied by a red heart. As if that were not enough, there is also the mention of the person who would be the father of the child.

This whole situation would not be very far from reality, which is why many fans believed that this would be possible. A few months ago the protagonist of ‘Spiderman’, Tom Holland explained that he wanted to take time out of acting not only to dedicate himself to italso for everything related to the family and thus evaluate what the possibility of becoming a father could be.

Without a doubt, the tag on Twitter #ZendayaPregnant was created, it quickly became a trend. Many of the followers of both actors expressed her emotion after she had shared the aforementioned content that turned out not to be true.

Netizens invaded the various platforms with positive messages of love and well wishes for those who they believed would become parents in the fairly near future.

At the end of the audiovisual that only lasts 12 seconds, Kris Jenner appears dancing in a very cheerful way. In addition, a message appears indicating: “You have just been Krissed, send this to your friends to trick them.”

However, users of various networks have revealed that the actress’s belly was seen a little bulging while attending a dinner with her partner. Till the date, the protagonist of the series ‘Euphoria’ that broadcasts the HBO service, has not expressed her desire to be a mother.

Despite the rumors of her alleged pregnant belly, neither Zendaya nor Holland have confirmed the information, it only seems to be a joke for those who enjoy the content that she shares.

