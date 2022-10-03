Zendaya is all the rage in a catsuit with Valentino transparencies

The obsession with transparencies does not stop and the bet goes up during the fall hand in hand with dark tones and texture contrasts with seasonal jackets and coats. The perfect example for season he just gave it to us Zendaya with its most recent appearance during the Week of the Fashion in Paris, attending the show of the spring-summer 2023 collection of valentine.

In the post she published on Instagram, she only added that she was a “Valentino girl”. Let us remember that just a few weeks ago we saw her succeed in the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards, winning the category of best leading actress in a dramatic series for her role as Rue Bennett in the second season of “Euphoria”, where she wore a beautiful dress of the brand, moreover, when we talk about the pink that is in trend, it is impossible not to resort to the image of the actress dressed in Pierpaolo Piccioli’s pink in the firm’s campaigns.

Zendaya, just turned 26, dazzled all the attendees of the parade of valentine wearing a catsuit black with transparency, carrying balanced sensuality with the sophistication of his style.

Zendaya in catsuit with transparencies Valentino

The total valentine look of the actress caused a stir for being played by a catsuit who wears entirely transparencies and only wears black shorts underneath; the upper part is covered by an oversize black blazer.

All this wrapped by the elegant “V” monogram of the firm adorned with crystals. During the parade, pieces with this print were also presented, which flooded the faces of the models.



Photo: Instagram @zendaya

The beauty look of Zendaya continued along the lines of glamor styled straight on the side and pulled back to highlight makeup in shades of brown with a smoky bronze shadow and dark lips; in addition to an outline in both parts of the eye to give depth to her look.

The accessories accentuated every touch of elegance of the look from head to toe, with stilettos that continued the monogram game and black maxi earrings with a lot of shine.



Photo: Instagram @zendaya

The rise of the catsuit

We saw the catsuit flood the catwalks this year during spring-summer and Balenciaga was a firm that gave a lot to talk about, as it upped the ante on the catsuit with outstanding and uncommon prints. The catsuit By itself, it is already a risky garment inspired by the 70s and 80s that brings out the most glamorous, but also sensual, side of whoever wears it.



Photo: Instagram @dualipa

The ambassador of the moment for the catsuit It could not be anyone other than Dua Lipa, since it is the garment that reigns in the locker rooms that she uses for the shows of her “Future Nostalgia” tour, presenting personalized designs by the Balenciaga firm with lace in neon colors and also with transparencies and full of brightness

Another lover of Balenciaga catsuits is Kim Kardashian, as she loves to show off her curvaceous figure with the most daring designs.



Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

Also read: Salma Hayek exudes style with a leather corset

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/newsletters