Zendaya is no longer as you remember her

Zendaya has become a style icon. Her fluidity when posing and her chameleonic looks have made her one of the most influential young celebrities in the world of fashion, becoming the muse of brands such as Valentino and Lancôme Paris. Now, the ‘Euphoria’ actress has surprised all her fans by leaving behind her characteristic voluminous and brunette hair to join the ‘blonde hair’ style, the same one that Kim Kardashian has used on her cover for ‘Interview’ magazine, to attend Beyoncé’s birthday party, thus achieving a total transformation of her appearance.

It was through a Twitter account called “Zendaya_Updated” that the new look of the former Disney girl was revealed. According to the post, The actress was preparing to go to Beyoncé’s birthday party, which was also attended by other celebrities such as Adele, Lizzo, Drake and Bella Hadid, when she was photographed by a group of paparazzi while sitting in the back of a car. In the photo you can see that Tom Holland’s girlfriend chose a very striking and luminous makeup look, very similar to those used by the girls from ‘Euphoria’ and that went viral a few months ago; and a platinum blonde hair, straight and with bangs that left everyone with their mouths open.

Zendaya at Beyoncé’s belated birthday party. pic.twitter.com/iGi8AHDx3F — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) September 11, 2022

The reactions of his fans were immediate and the publication quickly became viral on this social network, since at the moment it has more than 18,800 “likes”, more than 1,290 ‘retweets’ and a large number of comments among which stand out the following: “Zendaya is beautiful, but I don’t like this look”, “She looks like Nicole Ritchie”, “No, I don’t see her as a blonde”. However, some followers of the artist have defended this new look by stating that it looks beautiful and that it is only a look for a party, since they do not believe that it is something definitive, so they should not criticize her by stating that she is trying “look like a white person”

Zendaya wins an Emmy and confirms that she is one of the best dressed of the night (without blonde hair)

Despite being heavily criticized for her choice to go blonde for Beyoncé’s party, the actress has once again shown that she is the undisputed queen of the red carpet by becoming one of the best dressed at the Emmy Gala, ceremony in which she won the highest award in the category of ‘Best Lead Actress in a Drama’ for her masterful performance as ‘Rue Bennett’ in the series ‘Euphoria’, broadcast by HBO Max.

For this gala, Zendaya opted for a black ball gown from Valentino, with a princess cut and strapless neckline. To complement the look, the artist wore some Bvlgari jewellery, while styling was commissioned by Tony Medina and Sheika Daley under the direction of iconic stylist to the stars, Law Roach.