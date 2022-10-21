Zendaya is one of the first to appropriate the new pieces signed Ferragamo

The fashion statements of Zendaya are increasingly affirmed. The young woman is now an integral part of the new spirit of the Italian house Ferragamowho for his collection spring-summer 2023 at Milan Fashion Week, welcomed a new creative director, Maximilian Davis. The American actress thus posed in front of the lens of Tomas Herolddressed in pieces from the brand, making her one of the first celebrities to wear pieces from this collection. Maximilian Davis revealed to Vogue Runway that he was developing “new textiles” and planned to introduce new silhouettes to the fashion house.

Zendaya wears a futuristic look from the Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2023 collection

That’s how we spotted this memorable outfit sported by the star ofEuphoria, who wears look number 15 in the collection, a set consisting of a shirt and high-waisted pants made from thermo-reactive textiles (the color changes when it comes into contact with temperature). The laminated texture takes on a futuristic look and its gradient print is inspired by the artwork Sunset of the American visual artist Rachel Harrison. Unlike how she was worn on the catwalk, Zendaya tied the shirt at the navel and teamed it with a pair of high heels.