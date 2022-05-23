Zendaya is one of the most influential stars of 2022 according to Time!

The American magazine Time has unveiled its ranking of the most influential stars in the world and actress Zendaya is honored.

For several years, Zendaya multiplies the projects and imposes itself as a new global icon for the young generation. It is therefore not surprising to see her climb into the top 100 of the most influential stars according to Time magazine. MCE TV tells you more!

Zendaya: the new youth icon

Zendaya and cinema is a long love story. It was in 2010 that she made her debut in the hit series shake it up on Disney Channel.

With her role of Rocky Blue, she bursts the screen alongside Bella Thorne and quickly becomes a star. Besides that, Zendaya is also getting into music, another of her great passions. She released her album, called Zendayain 2013.

She also continues to do her classes in another Disney Channel series, Agent KCbefore embarking on the cinema. It’s in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) that Zendaya emerges on the big screen. There she meets the one who now shares his life: Tom Holland.

Thereafter, everything is linked for the young woman. After playing in The Greatest Showman (2018), it is in 2019 that Zendaya will shine in the eyes of the world.

She also reprized her role in Spider-Man: Far From Home and becomes the face of the adult series Euphoria with his role as Rue Bennett. The latter is a real worldwide success and propels Zendaya to superstardom.

Now known to all, she has a string of ambitious projects, going from Malcolm and Mary, Dunes and Spider-Man: No Way Home. For this meteoric rise, Time magazine named the young woman one of the 100 most influential stars in the world in 2022.

“@Zendaya is an autonomous creative force. A cultural icon in the making,” writes Denis Villeneuve. “A person driven by pure inspiration, empathy, and respect for her craft, who uses authenticity as a new superpower” #TIME100 https://t.co/4RqvtTaP17 pic.twitter.com/J8iLMixfxN —TIME (@TIME) May 23, 2022

A prestigious award

This Monday, May 23, Zendaya was named one of the world’s 100 most influential stars according to the very prestigious Time magazine. Incredible !

On this occasion, she is therefore the cover of one of the five special issues, as well as Tim Cook (CEO of Apple), Mary J. Blige (musician), Simu Liu (actor) and Mia Mottley (Prime Minister of Barbados). Awesome !

Denis Villeneuve, who worked with Zendaya on Duneshas also had a few words with regard to the young actress following this appointment. “She herself is an autonomous creative force. A cultural icon in the making »he explains.

He is full of praise for the young woman. “He is a person motivated by pure inspiration, empathy and respect for his profession. […] She seems fearless, her roots run deep and I love that she still laughs like a kid.”also says the Canadian director.

“Zendaya is the future. And there is nothing more comforting to me. This is just the beginning »he concludes, convinced to see the actress familiar with the heights for many more years.

No doubt Zendaya will not disappoint him. It is announced in a reboot of buffy the vampire slayer and in the sequel to Dunesscheduled for 2023.

Photo Credit: OConnor Lisa/AFF/ABACA