Zendaya is recognized as one of the most influential people of 2022, according to “TIME”

Zendaya’s influence is finally being recognized on a larger scale. The actress, slash and singer is one of the 100 celebrities in the list of the 100 most influential people of 2022 of TIME. She is also one of only five celebrities to get her own cover of TIME for this special edition. Mary J. Blige, Simu Liu, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, and Apple CEO Tim Cook are the other four influencers with their own covers.

There are four categories for the prestigious list: Artists, Titans, Pioneers and Innovators, which is where Zendaya is ranked. Dennis Villeneuve wrote a few paragraphs about Zendaya’s overall impact.

“To me, Zendaya is a thousand years old. She has already lived many lives before this one. And yet he is as young as spring,” the director wrote. “By some inextricable paradox, she also gives the impression of having been born sometime far in the future. She is timeless and she can do it all.”

Villeneuve added: “She is an autonomous creative force in her own right. A current cultural icon. A person driven by sheer inspiration, empathy and respect for her craft, she uses authenticity as a superpower. She seems fearless, her roots run deep and I love that she still laughs like a child. Zendaya is the future. And there is nothing more comforting for me. This is just the beginning.”

Source: Time