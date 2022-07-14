Zendaya is the most profitable actress of the moment, see why

If we hear the name Zendaya, we immediately associate it with a successful woman.

The 25-year-old Oakland-born actress She just became the youngest female nominee in Emmy history.

This time the second season of the series euphoria She was nominated and to everyone’s happiness she also became the youngest producer to be nominated.

The actress won last year the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama precisely because of the Euphoria series, which can be seen in Mexico on the HBO platform.

He also participated in the creation of the lyrics for two songs of this famous series in collaboration with the musician Labrinth.

Zendaya is one of the most acclaimed actresses in Hollywood and every year she reaps more successes.

In fact, he is currently filming the second part of the film. “dune” and soon she will be the great protagonist of the film “Challengers”.

Zendaya’s incredible career

Zendaya started her career working as a model for clothing brands like Macy’s and Old Navy.

He then auditioned for a role on the series “Shake It Up” Disney, which was very successful.

His first film role was in the film “Frenemies”, an original Disney movie where he shared the screen with Bella Thorne.

Not only has she served as an actress, but she has also made a great career in the world of modeling, being the image of several very important brands.

He reached the top when he reached the project of euphoriaa series that has positioned her as one of the most important actresses of the moment.

His appearance in the spider-man sagas As the girlfriend of the emblematic character, she also made her position herself worldwide.

Other tapes in which he has participated are: “Dune” and “Malcolm & Marie”.

The sentimental life of Zendaya It is also in the public domain, as she is in a relationship with actor Tom Holland.

The two became best friends while filming the Spider-Man: Homecoming movie.

For several months they were seen as friends on the streets and even both were related to other people.

However, last year they were seen kissing while in a car.

After this, both shared praise on social networks and it was learned that they had a love relationship.

Clearly the two wanted to keep their relationship private and even Zendaya revealed in an interview that she wishes no one knew.

“The same feeling that we both share is just that when you really love and care about someone there are moments or things you wish were your own. I believe that loving someone is something sacred and special and something that you want to try and go through and experience and enjoy between the two people who love each other.explained for GQ magazine.

After this we have seen the couple on some red carpets and We know that their relationship is quite consolidated.