Zendaya is the same as when she was little and these photos prove it

Zendaya’s evolution: from Disney girl to success with ‘Euphoria’.

Do you recognize these ‘celebrities’ when they were ‘little ones’?

Zendaya has become a well-known actress in recent years. Although the most recent is the success of the second season of the series ‘Euphoria’ in which she is the protagonist, she has also surprised us in love by forming one of the most iconic couples of 2021 with her boyfriend Tom Holland, But that is not all! The actress has also caused a sensation in the fashion world becoming one of the best dressed and most stylish celebrities in the year 2021.

In addition to the ‘great look’ with which he surprised us all when he won the ‘Fashion Icon of the Year’ award, he always succeed with clothes that are trendy, even with a shirt of his grandfather! His best ‘looks’? It is very difficult to choose but we cannot ignore her ‘glitter look’ from the Oscars 2022 red carpet or when she wore the same dress as the singer Beyoncé in 2003.

As is obvious, the change from adolescent to woman leave us differences in our style and in our physique, something that has also happened to the actress. If we look at her way of making up and dressing, we can see certain differences that make it clear that Zendaya is building his own style. However, we have found some pictures of when I was little in which the resemblance is brutal and we can see that she still has the same perfect face as when she was just a child. Without a doubt, the resemblance is much greater than that between the actress and her wax figure…

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Although it had already become clear to us after seeing her photo in basketball clothes, this comparison of images fully confirms that the actress he has the same face as years ago. In addition, little is said about the hair that she already had from that … Don’t you think it’s adorable? We die of love!

Paula Padin

Paula Padín is a fashion and beauty editor.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io