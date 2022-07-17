Zendaya is the youngest Emmy-nominated producer thanks to ‘Euphoria’

Zendaya breaks all records with her four nominations for the next Emmy Awards. Not only does she become the youngest producer nominated for the prestigious ceremony, but also the youngest to compete twice for the Best Actress sesame.

Appointments which each time concern his work on Euphoria which has also been renewed for a third season. As such, the other two nominations relate to his participation in the original soundtrack of the series with the titles Elliot’s Song and I’m Tired. Which allows him to beat another record!

A great pride

As noted varietyZendaya thus becomes the first black woman to receive a nomination both as an actress and as a composer in the same year.

“It’s absolutely crazy. The series obviously means a lot to me and everyone involved in it,” Zendaya told Vanity Fair in reaction to the announcement of the nominations in the middle of the week. “People put their heart and soul into it, and I’m so lucky to share that with all of them. I’ve already talked to so many people on FaceTime, and I still have a lot of texts to send. But I’m so proud of our team and the work we do together. I am very, very proud. »