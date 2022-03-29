Zendaya, Jessica Chastain and the best dressed at the Oscars 2022

The daring and originality of men like Timothee ChalametKodi Smit-McPhee and Sebastian Yatra competed with the elegance and subtlety of Penélope Cruz, Zendaya and Nicole Kidman on the red carpet of the 94th edition of the Oscars in which there was a lot of color, including blue, in support of refugees around the world.

Penelope Cruznominated for best leading actress for “Parallel Mothers”, in a black dress with an original neckline by Chanel, and Javier Bardem, who is nominated for best leading actor for “Being the Ricardos”, also in black, set the course on a red carpet at the that women and men competed to shine with their own light.

And in that game of lights, the actress stood out Zendayastar of “Dune”, who very elegantly wore a white satin “crop top” blouse and a long skirt with a sequined tail, a Valentino creation that she completed with jewels on her neck and wrist.

Jessica Chastain she was one of the earliest risers on the red carpet and arrived in a very eighties dress in mauve and gold with which she winked at her character Tammy Faye, for which she is nominated for best actress.

With sparkles in silver appeared Olivia Colemanwho aspires to best leading actress for “The Lost Daughter”, a tone also chosen by Alana Haim, star of “Licorice Pizza”, who opted for a Louis Vuitton design.

The brilliance reached its peak when she appeared on the red carpet Lupita Nyong’o with a golden sequined dress signed by Prada.

Flashes that were lowered with the simplicity of Judi Denchnominated for best supporting actress for “Belfast”, which was elegant with a creation in white, and the subtlety of Nicole Kidman, who competes in the same category, with a sky blue strapless Armani Prive.

After the two editions marked by the pandemic, the nominees and guests at this new film festival were aware that the prestigious carpet demands glamor and so, with things very clear, Chastain arrived at Dolby.

Applauded was the choice of Ariana DeBoseactress until now nobody knew, but tonight nominated for best supporting actress for “West Side Story”, looked attractive in a red couture ensemble by Valentino.

A color with which it was also very favored Kirsten Dunst, nominated for best supporting actress for “The Power of the Dog”, which opted for a vintage design by Christian Lacroix and Tracee Ellis Ross in a design by Carolina Herrera.

Not only Penélope Cruz opted for black. The singer and actress Vanessa Hudgens, who participates in “tick, tick…Boom!”, arrived with a column cut dress by Michael Kors and an important necklace of emeralds and diamonds.

A color for which he also opted Sophia Carson, in a theatrical black tulle gown by Giambattista Valli; Laverne Cox and director Jane Campion.

bet on black too Rita Morenowho gave life to Anita in the 1961 version of “West Side Story” and who returns to participate in Steven Spielberg’s.

The actress Maggie Gyllenhaal shone in a black design by Schiaparelli and Kristen Stewart, nominated for best leading actress for “Spencer”, turned heads in a groundbreaking Chanel design made up of short shorts.

Elegant and subtle was the Norwegian Renate Reinsve, star of “The Worst Person in the World” with a black and beige Louis Vuitton model.

The Oscars recover in this edition the Los Angeles Dolby Theaterwhere the old normal returned and glamor returned to a spectacular red carpet marked until now by feminine elegance, but this time men compete, risk and win.

Thus, most chose their wardrobe wisely, they were clear that they wanted to break barriers. One of the most commented and risky outfits was that of Timothee Chalametwho chose not to wear anything under the jacket of his Louis Vuitton suit, some jewelry and a subtle smile were enough to give the chime on the red carpet.

Avant-garde and original were also Kodi Smit-McPhee, who opted for a baby blue tuxedo by Bottega Veneta and the Colombian singer Sebastian Yatraon the other pale pink from Moschino.

Sticking to a more traditional elegance, but with an avant-garde note, Javier Bardem appeared, wearing a black brocade tuxedo. A trail that followed Andrew Garfield with a maroon velvet jacket and a black shirt with a bow.

Classic, actor and director Kenneth Branghnominated for his work in “Belfast” appeared in an elegant navy blue tuxedo with black lapels, combined with a white shirt and black bow tie.

In that same line, benedict cumberbatchHe looked impeccable in a black tuxedo with the Ukrainian flag on his lapel. EFE