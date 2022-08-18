Zendaya, Karlie Kloss or Claudia Shiffer

No, the barbie movie that has given so much to talk about in recent weeks and that will be starring margot robbie Y Ryan Gosling, has not yet been released (but we are dying to). What seems to have been released and is already more than implanted in the best fashion shows and in the ‘street style’ of our favorite ‘celebrities’ is the most groundbreaking trend of recent times: the ‘barbie core’. A bet to the maximum for the pink that is dyeing social networks. And is that there is not a single ‘celebrity’ to which this trend has escaped.

From an explosive Kim Kardashian (as always), to a calm Claudia Shiffer enjoying her vacations. Going by Zendaya of Valentine, chiara ferragini or one Karlie Kloss very elegant. The ‘feeds’ of Instagram and the streets are filling up with this pink color that is giving so much play and that has already become, without a doubt, the favorite color of the season.

And it is that although it may seem like a very striking Y summerthere has already been more than enough proof that this color is very versatile, that it can be combined in multiple ways and that we will probably also want to wear the next season autumn-winter. Also, no matter what garment it is, it always looks good! In jackets, dresses, pants or even accessories, pink ‘barbie’ fits everything and so are we.

In the first moment, valentine left his classic and iconic red behind for immerse yourself in the world of pink, bringing out an entire collection in that color and achieving a movement that revolutionized the world of fashion (hence the concept of ‘pink Valentino’). That is why, subsequently, all the stores joined this movement by launching garments that followed the line of ‘barbiecore’ and that now they dress everyone.

What is clear is that, like many others, this trend has come to stay. And we can’t wait to see how our favorite celebrities continue to wear it, to get inspiration and recreate her best looks.

The next selection of pink products will help you get started in this fashion of ‘barbiecore’.