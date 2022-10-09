Zendaya knows sky-high heels are back and she pairs them with high-waisted pants.

Zendaya he takes short breaks, only to come back stronger and with new style statements. This is how a personality of her stature remains in force in the world of fashion and this time, she has been part of a new era for the Italian house, Ferragamowhich during its collection Spring-Summer 2023 at Milan Fashion Week, it debuted its new creative director, Maximilian Davis.

American actress, Zendaya, posed for the lens of Tomas Herold in some images of the brand. Of course, she had to be one of the first celebrities to wear this collection. Davis revealed to Vogue Runway that she is developing ‘new textiles’ and plans to introduce new silhouettes to the fashion house.

As a result, we have this memorable outfit from the protagonist of Euphoriawho wears look number 15 of the collection, a set made up of a shirt and pants waistbands, made with heat-reactive textiles (their colors change when they come into contact with high temperatures). The laminated texture has a certain futuristic air and its gradient print was inspired by the work ‘Sunset’ by artist Rachel Harrison. Unlike the catwalk, the actress wore the T-shirt as a navel and combined with some heeled shoes which, of course, we have to talk about.