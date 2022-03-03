Zendaya knows what are the trending manicures 2022

James 44 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 46 Views

Zendaya opens in the world of acting and his works are increasingly powerful and box office. We, when taking care of the red carpets, pay special attention to their looks, hairstyles, makeup and manicures. The beauty of the actress’s hands is a super trend 2022 and we show them to you in this note.

Red

Zendaya proves that red is a trend but also a classic. Photo: Glamour.

Red is a classic for manicure And it is trend 2022 according Zendaya. The point is to wear long pointed nails with an intense red color that attracts attention and that combines with your look, as in this case, the actress wore a Valentino outfit in this shade.

Topics

Source link

About James

Check Also

‘The Dropout’: Amanda Seyfried is ‘a little worried’ about her Elizabeth Holmes voice

In March, Hulu abandonment opens with Amanda Seyfried playing Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved