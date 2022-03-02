Zendaya knows what are the trending manicures 2022

Zendaya opens in the world of acting and his works are increasingly powerful and box office. We, when taking care of the red carpets, pay special attention to their looks, hairstyles, makeup and manicures. The beauty of the actress’s hands is a super trend 2022 and we show them to you in this note.

Red

Zendaya proves that red is a trend but also a classic. Photo: Glamour.

Red is a classic for manicure And it is trend 2022 according Zendaya. The point is to wear long pointed nails with an intense red color that attracts attention and that combines with your look, as in this case, the actress wore a Valentino outfit in this shade.

Milky

Zendaya plays around with this milky manicure. Photo: Hello!

The manicure milky or milk nails is based on varnishing the nails in a white color like that of this drink. Also, another touch is to add glitter so they look bright and ready for you to show them everywhere.

French

The French manicure that Zendaya uses is the traditional one. And you? Photo: Pinterest.

Like red, manicure French is one of the most timeless that exist. Nowadays, there are thousands of ways to make the French, but Zendaya she sticks with the classic way with pointed white nails.

Pinkish

Zendaya is encouraged to pink, a strong color trend 2022. Photo: Hello!

Pink is one of the colors that we will see the most everywhere as trend 2022. Like yellow, pink is a vibrant and very feminine color. Zendaya He wears it in a more salmon hue to match his black suit.

Related news

Four trends 2022 different and four manicures signed by Zendaya. Which one are you going to try?