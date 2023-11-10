Zendaya leads Dune director’s explosive Cleopatra film

A rumored Cleopatra movie is set to be directed by Denis Villeneuve, starring Zendaya. Napoleon’s David Scarpa wrote the screenplay.

Denis Villeneuve is reportedly directing Cleopatra for Sony Pictures and Dune star Zendaya will play the Egyptian ruler.

According to World of Reel, the screenplay was written by Napoleon author David Scarpa based on Stacey Schiff’s bestselling Cleopatra: A Life. The film is believed to begin production in 2024.

In a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Scarpa said, “With Cleopatra , Instead of doing the movie as an iconic picture – three hours, a lot of spectacle, fans and people with English accents and all that – (we) really see it as a political thriller. Nasty, bloody, lots of people swearing and having sex and all that other stuff and just treat it as a two-hour, lean, mean political thriller, full of murders, etc. It’s going in the exact opposite direction to how we thought the film was going to go.”

CLEOPATRA MOVIE: STUCK IN DEVELOPMENT

This version of Cleopatra has been in development for the past few years. In 2016, Angelina Jolie was set to star and Ang Lee to direct. At the time, Empire questioned Jolie’s “ethnic suitability” for the role.

A lot has changed in the last seven years. Cleopatra, in the 2023 Netflix documentary Queen Cleopatra, was played by Adele James who is of mixed ancestry.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said that since it was presented as a documentary, “those in charge of its production need to check the accuracy and rely on historical and scientific facts.”

Bas reliefs and coins from the time of Cleopatra depict her as a fair-skinned woman, echoing her Macedonian Greek heritage. While Egypt is indeed African in content and there was “great diversity” among Egyptians due to the international nature of the state, the ancient Egyptians still looked a lot like contemporary people.

Zendaya as Cleopatra, a light-skinned biracial woman, would be repeating the same mistake Netflix made. However, since the rumored Villeneuve film is not presented as a documentary, it can be given some leeway.