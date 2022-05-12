Zendaya Lights Up MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations

Welcome to the Zendaya Awards…

The full list of nominations for MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 was posted last night. And with Spider-Man: No Way Home at the head of the gondola for the cinema and Euphoriaat the top of the nominees for the series, Zendaya will necessarily be the megastar of the evening (even if she will only compete personally, for 2 trophies), which will be held on Sunday June 5th. Fans can vote at vote.mtv.com until May 18.

BEST FILM

Dunes

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Adam through time

The Batman

BEST SERIES

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A FILM

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson- The Batman

Sandra Bullock- The Secret of the Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dunes

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SERIES

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly- Yellowstone

Lily James- Pam &Tommy

Sydney Sweeney- Euphoria

Zendaya- Euphora

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – Dying Can Wait

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell- The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe- The Secret of the Lost City

James Jude Courtney- Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti- YOU

Willem Dafoe- Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

Poo and the Snake – ​​Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoe Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein- Ted Lasso

John Cena- Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville- Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter- hacks

Ryan Reynolds- Free Guy

REVELATION OF THE YEAR

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder- hacks

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Sophia DiMartino – Loki

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Windows – Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy- Euphoria

guy vs. Dude- Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang Chi

The Spider-Men finale – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A HORROR FILM

Jenna Ortega- Scream

Kyle Richards- Halloween Kills

Mia Goth- X

Millicent Simmonds- A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink- Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

Adam through time – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Secret of the Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

BEST SEX SCENES

Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson/ Respect

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto