Zendaya Lights Up MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations

Welcome to the Zendaya Awards…

The full list of nominations for MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 was posted last night. And with Spider-Man: No Way Home at the head of the gondola for the cinema and Euphoriaat the top of the nominees for the series, Zendaya will necessarily be the megastar of the evening (even if she will only compete personally, for 2 trophies), which will be held on Sunday June 5th. Fans can vote at vote.mtv.com until May 18.

BEST FILM

Dunes
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Adam through time
The Batman

BEST SERIES

Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A FILM

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson- The Batman
Sandra Bullock- The Secret of the Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dunes
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SERIES

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly- Yellowstone
Lily James- Pam &Tommy
Sydney Sweeney- Euphoria
Zendaya- Euphora

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – Dying Can Wait
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell- The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe- The Secret of the Lost City
James Jude Courtney- Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti- YOU
Willem Dafoe- Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
Poo and the Snake – ​​Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson & Zoe Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein- Ted Lasso
John Cena- Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville- Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter- hacks
Ryan Reynolds- Free Guy

REVELATION OF THE YEAR

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder- hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Sophia DiMartino – Loki

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Windows – Black Widow
Cassie vs. Maddy- Euphoria
guy vs. Dude- Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang Chi
The Spider-Men finale – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A HORROR FILM

Jenna Ortega- Scream
Kyle Richards- Halloween Kills
Mia Goth- X
Millicent Simmonds- A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink- Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
Adam through time – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Secret of the Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

BEST SEX SCENES

Euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson/ Respect
“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto

