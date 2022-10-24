Zendaya, Lisa, Chiara, Lucia… Who are the heroines of Bulgari’s film?

Zendaya is not where you look for her. The movie star is at the top of the bill of the first documentary film of this magnitude ever presented by a jeweler. Between the world of fine jewelry, the story has been going on for a long time, and, from Cannes to Venice via Hollywood, the houses do everything to adorn the divas of the big (and small) screen. And it was at the Toronto festival, of which Bulgari is the official partner, that the Roman house unveiled Inside the Dream and its 100% female cast: Zendaya, of course, but also Blackpink’s Lisa, Italian muse Chiara Ferragni, model Lily Aldridge and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Lucia Silvestri, artistic director and buyer of Bulgari stones.

The film’s superheroine is nothing less than Lucia Silvestri, artistic director of Bulgari but also a stone buyer – one of the only women in a very masculine environment. This authentic Roman began her career at the age of 18: in other words, her experience and her personality have a special place in the very secret universe of gems, which she seeks all over the world before associating them in clever combinations of volumes and colors on the table of his office, in the heart of the Eternal City. And does not hesitate to confide: “I believe that I am the woman who buys the most beautiful stones in the world. »

Thrilled This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Directed by the Frenchman Matthieu Menu and produced by the independent company Terminal9 Studios, the film brings together these new Charlie’s Angels around the creative journey of Lucia Silvestri, followed in her peregrinations around the world to track down the most beautiful sapphires, rubies and diamonds, but too an extraordinary rough emerald weighing four kilos, reserved of course for the creation of a very special piece. Among Bulgari’s exceptional jewels, we find the Serpenti Hypnotic Emerald necklace, adorned with a cabochon-cut emerald of 93.83 carats, and worn for the first time by Zendaya during the Venice Film Festival in 2021 – before we finds him in Paris during the presentation of the largest high jewelry collection ever unveiled by Bulgari. In Venice, Matthieu Menu was there to capture the moment when the American actress discovers the necklace brought to her suite, a few moments before signing the most remarkable fashion appearance in this edition, in a second skin dress signed Valentino.

The film Inside The Dream can be discovered in more than 100 countries on Prime Video and Canal + since September 13.