Zendaya, Lizzo and Lee Jung-jae take the award

The two most important categories were given to the titles that, since the announcement of the nominations, painted as favorites of the night.

Succession, the successful HBO series about the ambitious members of a family who conspire with each other, won the Emmy for Best Drama Series, the last award given at the television gala held this Monday in Los Angeles. The production beat its rivals and strong candidates for the award Better Caul Saul, euphoria, Ozarks, severity, the squid game, stranger things Y yellowjackets.

Succession won the award for Best Drama Series

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)



ted lasso, the Apple TV+ hit, won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series. The series, which follows an American football manager taking over as head coach of an English soccer team, beat out Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders In The Building Y What We Do In The Shadows.

2022 Emmy Awards Ceremony

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)



For its part, Jason Sudeikisstar of ted lassoHe won the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.