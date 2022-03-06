Zendaya Looks Amazing in a Suit and Platforms at the Valentino Show

She is the face of Valentino’s latest Rendez Vous campaign and now Zendaya is the it girl of the new pink vision of Pierpaolo Piccioli. The Spider-Man star was the first to model the monochrome collection fall/winter 2022 from the creative director at Paris Fashion Week, and boy did she look dapper as a pink lady.

Waving to the fans who lined the fuchsia-painted venue, the actress zendaya, with bright copper hair and dramatic eyeliner, hit the nail on the head and proved that wearing just one color never has to look boring. Especially if you suit It is covered in petals. After a heavy week processing the weight of the news of what is happening in the world, the bold look of the protagonist of Euphoriaa cheerful creation by Piccioli, offered a ray of hope.

Zendaya paired the monochromatic tailored suit with square-toed platform shoes. Pascal LeSegretain

From the bubblegum cape dress modeled by Kristen McMenamy to the form-fitting garments worn by Mona Tougaard, Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach they had a lot to select so that the next red carpet of the actress. Of course, we knew that the color that makes her happy would suit her. This is the woman who wore the sunflower yellow Valentino to the Oscars and recently debuted the flirty fuchsia spring/summer 2022 minidress. She is fearless when it comes to fashion and the perfect muse for Piccioli who, as his unique presentation shows, is never afraid to take risks in his work.

Article previously published in Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk