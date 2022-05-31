Entertainment

Zendaya looks glamorous in this photo shoot for Time magazine

United States.- Zendaya Looking glamorous and happy during her latest Instagram video, the 25-year-old celebrity was named one of the world’s most influential people on de Time 100. She uploaded a behind-the-scenes clip of her in the middle of her photo shoot. The actress was standing in front of a blue background, she was wearing a long-sleeved navy blue dress with a high slit, she was also seen with one arm raised before lowering it in front of her face and raising it again.

