Zendaya looks glamorous in this photo shoot for Time magazine

United States.- Zendaya Looking glamorous and happy during her latest Instagram video, the 25-year-old celebrity was named one of the world’s most influential people on de Time 100. She uploaded a behind-the-scenes clip of her in the middle of her photo shoot. The actress was standing in front of a blue background, she was wearing a long-sleeved navy blue dress with a high slit, she was also seen with one arm raised before lowering it in front of her face and raising it again.

Zendaya had her hair braided in the front with the rest loose. She was also wearing heels. She smiled slightly at the camera as she confidently modeled her dress and showed off a bit of her very natural makeup. Her post was uploaded accompanied by “?? @time”. After uploading the clip, her fans were quick to leave nice comments like the following: “Your poses are so elegant”, “You look absolutely stunning, you deserve this recognition from Time magazine, such a queen?? more than proud! ”, Another of her made her pretty and another named her as her role model.

It should be noted that in this edition, each time the most influential ones are named, one of their co-workers or friends writes something about them, in fact, a few days ago they talked about what they wrote to them Carrie-Anne Moss a Keanu Reeves, who is also in that count. Among what he said about him, he highlights that “he is known for his kindness and generosity (…)”The actions of this handsome, talented, successful and fiercely committed actor have become a respite from the constant disappointment we have for those who are put on a pedestal.”

It should be noted that in the count there are also Kris JennerMila KunisPete Davidson, singer Mary J. Blige, actor Simu Liu, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Apple CEO Tim Cook. Although, the one who got to be on the cover is nothing more and nothing less than Tom Holland’s girlfriend, Zendaya.

Source: Instagram @zendaya