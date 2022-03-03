Zendaya looks out of this world in W magazine spread

ads

Zendaya transported us to another planet in a series of stunning new photos for W Magazine.

Directed by “Dune” filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, the issue is part of the magazine’s Director’s Edition and was inspired by the film’s futuristic landscape.

The actress, 25, who stars in the epic sci-fi flick opposite Timothée Chalamet, poses in a series of chic designer pieces in photos taken by Jack Davison, including on the magazine cover.

Wearing a black Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown with a sparkling gold circular headpiece and matching arm rings, the “Euphoria” star is a shimmering sun goddess floating among puffy clouds in the eye-catching cover photo.

Villeneuve said he was inspired by David Bowie’s “The Man Who Fell to Earth” while directing the photo shoot in Malibu, imagining “a vulnerable creature landing on our planet, wanting to learn about humanity and witnessing the morally decrepit state of the world.” and our policy.

Zendaya poses in a Maximilian dress on the Malibu set of her photo shoot W. Jack Davison/W Magazine

One of the highlights of the shoot includes the “The Greatest Showman” star posing in a sheer white Maximilian dress with her arms outstretched, standing on a beam inside a swirling piece of gold metal.

In another snap, Zendaya wears a fringed Courrèges tank top from the designer’s spring 2022 collection.

With her eyes closed and her arms blurred in motion, Zendaya appears in a dreamy, dancing trance.

The star said that “Dune” was “so much more than a book for a lot of people; it’s a whole world they’ve been able to escape to for years.” Jack Davison/W Magazine

Nominated for a whopping 10 Oscars this year, including Best Picture, “Dune” is set on a desolate planet called Arrakis, where the Fremen, including Zendaya’s character Chani Kynes, struggle to survive.

“People will believe in Arrakis if they believe in Zendaya,” Villeneuve said. “And Zendaya killed him.”

The former Disney Channel actress continued to “slay” as she shimmered in a silver chainmail-style Burberry top and leggings from the spring/summer 2022 runway, taken mid-prom.

Zendaya, who competed on the 16th season of “Dancing with the Stars,” put her skills to use on set. Jack Davison/W Magazine

The Canadian filmmaker admitted that while his subject “has shot maybe 10,000 covers,” magazine work was a completely new experience for him.

“I am approaching this very humbly,” he said. “My expectation on that is just to have, frankly, creative fun.”

While the “Spider-Man” actress said it was intimidating to take on a role that already had such a strong sci-fi fanbase, she also shared a surprising fear she experienced while auditioning for the film.

Zendaya poses in a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello bustier.

“I had just had my wisdom teeth pulled,” he said. “My biggest fear was that my mouth would be disgusting, and then I would have to do a scene with Timothée where we have to be really close, and he would smell my possibly dry breath.”

Clearly, her breath didn’t affect the audition, and we’ll see more of Zendaya when a “Dune” sequel hits screens in October 2023.

