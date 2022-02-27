Zendaya Looks Stunning in a Balmain Dress at the NAACP Image Awards

After a short break from the red carpets, Zendaya It has returned and, as always, it does so in all its splendor. Because, if it’s about having a whole moment of style, Euphoria’s actress he just knows how to do it and he showed it again in his last appearance for the NAACP Image Awards that honor the artistic talent of the black community.

The also singer, Zendaya, He published an image through his social networks where he presented the most impressive of his looks for said award. If she previously dazzled with a Valentino minidress – which she also shared on her networks – her next outfit was an ode to the history of French fashion, wearing a balmain prom dressbelonging to the archive of the French firm.

It is a design created in color blocking, in shades of green, black and a dramatic red skirt that falls to the sides of its wearer in the form of a princess silhouette. The dress was designed in 1956 by Pierre Balmain. Let us remember that the designer from Savoy belongs to a wave of style that came from the post-war period; after the dark times of the Second World War in which women’s clothing was characterized by its austerity and utilitarian sense, Balmain He belonged to the new era of designers who looked at the world with greater optimism, which was reflected in his creations.