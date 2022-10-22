Zendaya Looks Stunning In A See-Through Dress

Zendaya, 26, recently looked stunning in a sheer, form-fitting look.

She had posed for Essence as she rocked a crochet look and also posed with a goddess feel as she drew attention to her figure and slender curves.

Showing off her toned legs and fitted waist, she flashed a black underwear and bra under her long, sheer dress, opting for a black hue and a slight cutout at the back.

She opted for curly, bob hair with dramatic eye makeup accentuating her stunning features. “@essence,” she captioned.

She also looked stunning when she attended Valentino’s Spring-Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week.

She was captured front row during the fashion house’s presentation wearing a stunning sheer black Valentino jumpsuit featuring a crystal-embellished V monogram.

She wore the largely sheer top over cropped black shorts and under a monogrammed black suit jacket.

She accessorized with a pair of black earrings and a pair of matching beige and black heels.