Zendaya, Madame Tussauds dedicates a statue to her

Zendaya was honored by the Madame Tussauds of London with a wax statue representing it. The actress thus joins a group of stars and characters from history and sport that populate the famous museum.

The actress of Euphoria, 25, was sculpted using measurements and references taken during her 2015 session with the museum’s artists. There Zendaya statue will be unveiled on Friday at the Baker Street attraction and will be positioned alongside the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hardy, Kate Winslet, Brad Pitt, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, George Clooney, Helen Mirren, Colin Firth and Angelina Jolie, in a area with red carpet dedicated to the Awards Party. Tim Waters, general manager of Madame Tussauds London, said: “Zendaya is simply amazing. She is always herself and we, along with her fans, love that about her. We know that her admirers will line up to have the chance to ‘meet’ their idol when the figure of Zendaya arrives in our area Awards Party “.

Zendaya and Tom Holland in London

Tom Holland and Zendaya are together: confirmation of the couple

Meanwhile, Zendaya and her boyfriend Tom Holland they bought a large mansion in London. According to reports from the Daily Mirror, the two actors have bought a luxury property worth three million pounds in Richmond, South West London. The mansion is very close to Tom’s current parents’ home, as well as his childhood home, located in the Kingston upon Thames neighborhood. The two stars are therefore ready for the domestic partnership, but first they decided to renovate the house at a cost of over £ 250,000. The end result should include six bedrooms, a cinema, and a gym. “I’m in seventh heaven for the property and for the fact that they are about to start living together in their first home. They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London, where Tom grew up. Family, friends and acquaintances, everyone and I mean everyone is extremely excited about Tom and Zendaya and their bright future together“A source told the British tabloid.