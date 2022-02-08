Zendaya, Madame Tussauds dedicates a wax figure in the museum to the iconic actress of style

Zendaya enters Madame Tussauds in London. She the actress will have a wax statue, positioned next to that of other famous colleagues from the world of cinema.

Zendayaa in Los Angeles for the premiere of Spider – Man: No Way Home

A new wax statue is about to enter the famous museum Madame Tussauds London and will have the appearance of Zendaya. For the actress it is a golden moment and everything is going well, both professionally and in private life. The second season of Euphoria and in 2021 we saw her perform in three major productions: Malcolm & Marie, Dunes And Spider-Man: No Way Home. Right on the set of the first Spiderman instead he met his current partner, fellow actor Tom Hollande. The 25-year-old is very popular and even her fashion winks at her. It is a true style icon, a model especially for generation Z, who loves her knowing how to juggle real diva dresses on the red carpet and more masculine casual outfits, in which she equally recognizes herself a lot. Not surprisingly, the Council of Fashion Designers of America awarded her the Fashion Awards 2021.

Zendaya at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards

Zendaya enters Madame Tussauds

Soon visitors to the famous London museum which houses the statues of the most important characters from the world of cinema, music and art will also be able to admire the wax version of Zendaya. Singer is the new entry at Madame Tussauds in London. The statue will be officially unveiled to the public on Friday and will find space alongside fellow actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Kate Winslet, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, in an area complete with a red carpet dedicated to the Awards Party.

Zendaya wears the dress with the vertebrae

Of red carpet the Rue of Euphoria he has trod several of them. We recently admired her at the film’s photocall Spider-Man: No Way Home, where she bewitched everyone wearing a sparkling look with matching dress, jacket and tights. At the Ballon d’Or award, however, she surprised those present by showing off a dress with embedded vertebrae. All the outfits showed off at the Venice Film Festival 2021, where she stood out with great elegance by parading with a custom made Balmain dress with a nude effect.

Meghan Markle becomes a wax figure: at Madame Tussauds next to Harry

Zendaya in Alexander McQueen

Just 25 years old is a legend of the fashion world and in fact it was honored with the Fashion Oscar by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, which thus recognized its ability to be able to wear any type of look with ease, from the simplest to the most structured. Tim Waters, general manager of Madame Tussauds London, said: “Zendaya is simply amazing. She is always herself and we, along with her fans, love her for it. We know her admirers will line up for a chance to meet their idol“.

Zendaya in 2016 in cyclamen pink

The statue will be dressed in neon pink: a suit consisting of blazer and trousers with matching shirt. The look slightly recalls that of Alexander McQueen worn at a promotional event for Spider-Man: No Way Home. but even more, she traces the outfit of a gala event in 2016, in which she had taken part with a cyclamen-colored suit with a tone-on-tone shirt.