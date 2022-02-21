Zendaya made a statement about race when she went blonde for a photo shoot

Zendaya is known for a lot of things, but blonde hair isn’t usually one of them. As she is one of the most revered celebrities on the planet today, she is a talented actress, singer, and model. She has also established herself as a fashion icon, with many of her looks receiving critical acclaim. In addition, the star openly talks about various topics. Zendaya even made a statement about race when she went blonde for a photo shoot.

Zendaya went blonde for a photo shoot to make a statement about race

@Zendaya love transformation. For her W shoot, being blonde was crucial. "The whole outfit, the jewelry, the beautiful dress, the stilettos, they don't make the same statement without the blonde hair," she says.

In 2021, Zendaya stood out with her line of projects. Among them was malcolm and marie, a film about a couple who clashed but still loved each other despite everything. As W Magazine reports, Zendaya not only starred, but helped conceive the idea.

The post notes that Zendaya called Euphoria Sam Levinson and asked if they could do a movie at his house. Therefore malcolm and marie was born, with John David Washington playing the other lead role.

In a photo shoot, Zendaya sported blonde hair. Her quilt and wig gave off a rich aristocratic vibe that Zendaya wanted. The site noted that Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach scouted various houses and went through various magazines and images to create an iconic look.

Zendaya’s goal for the shoot was to replace the traditional idea of ​​a white society with a more modern concept of a young black couple living in a big house. Roach commented on the look, saying, “The whole outfit, the jewelry, the beautiful dress, the stilettos, they don’t make the same statement without the blonde hair.”

Although Zendaya’s wardrobe changed throughout the shoot, her hair was a constant. The singer looked elegant in her blonde wig, which complemented her outfit and the theme of the shoot perfectly.

Zendaya’s hair once sparked debate

Zendaya’s style always catches the eye. However, in 2015, her hair sparked a conversation about race and conventional appearance. As a relatively unknown Disney Channel star, Zendaya walked the Academy Awards red carpet with dreadlocks.

Roach carefully designed Zendaya’s captivating look. He combined haute couture with a hairstyle rarely seen on red carpets, drawing some mixed compliments.

Shortly after the star walked the carpet, then E! News anchor Giuliana Rancic made an unnecessarily hostile comment that many perceived as racially charged. Rancic said: “I feel like it smells like patchouli oil. Or grass.”

On Instagram, Zendaya responded. the Euphoria The actor called the comment “outrageously offensive.” He added, “There is already harsh criticism of African-American hair in society without the help of ignorant people who choose to judge others based on the curl of their hair.”

Other times Zendaya went blonde

Zendaya attends The Fashion Awards 2017 in association with Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2017 in London, England.

The W magazine photo shoot wasn’t the first time Zendaya went blonde. In 2016, Zendaya debuted a blonde bob with blunt bangs on her Instagram. She took a break from styling with sleek straight extensions in 2017, but that same year she opted for a shorter blonde hairstyle.

Zendaya appeared on the red carpet at the 2017 Fashion Awards in London in a platinum blonde pixie cut. Why? “Why not?” she explained her Instagram post.

