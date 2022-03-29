Zendaya made fun of Tom Holland and went viral

The actors form one of the most important couples in Hollywood and are not afraid to show themselves together or charge in public. Watch the video of Zendaya making fun of Tom Holland!

The relationship between Zendaya and Tom Holland It goes from strength to strength and no one doubts that. It is that, even though they have not attended the 2022 Oscar Awards together, where he shone by her absence and she was one of the most striking on the red carpet, both continue to show themselves more together than ever. The actors, who met in 2017, began their courtship last year after transmitting, for a long time, an unmatched chemistry which they now took advantage of to give love a chance.

So much so that, when their relationship was confirmed, the fans went crazy. This is because for years Tom Holland and Zendaya They were the target of romance rumors that, more than once, they themselves have been in charge of denying. However, now it seems that they are no longer afraid to hide and shout their love from the rooftops. In fact, social networks are the great proof of this.

On more than one occasion, Holland has chosen to dedicate tender messages to his girlfriend, while she returned the gesture with equally sweet comments. In addition, there is also the fact that, every time they appear in public, they show how adorable they are and, therefore, her last interview was not going to be the exception. What’s more, the image they show during the report is so nice that it went viral.

Although, it should be noted that the tenderness that it generated in the fans was not because of the words of each one, but because the singer also makes fun of the British actor while he looks at her with unparalleled love. The interview, which was before Entertainment Tonight He brought the two of them together with Jacob Batalon for the three of them to react to their respective castings for Spider-Man.

The video, without a doubt, is gold. Well, the first to appear on the screen is precisely Holland, who is seen doing some somersaults and the gesture that he uses in the films to remove the spider web. Some images that not only caused laughter in Batalon, but also in Zendaya who did not hesitate to make fun of him, imitating his attitudes in a very tender way.