Zendaya majestic and in tears for her coronation, facing the other winners

The 74th edition of the Emmy Awards unveiled its winners on September 12, 2022. Two heavyweights stood out: the HBO series Succession was voted best drama series, while the South Korean series Squid Game entered the history of the competition with in particular a prize for best actor for its main interpreter, Lee Jung-jae. On the female side, it was Zendaya who caused a sensation with her performance as a drug addict teenager in Euphoria.

Thanking the academy in tears, the show team and all those close to her, Zendaya (26) continues her rise in Hollywood. If she did not come with her lover Tom Holland – whose reaction to her victory on social networks we will not see since he has been away from it for months – the star has chosen a majestic strapless black dress and satin by Valentino to recover its performance award. To accentuate the glamor of her look, she chose a flamboyant ponytail as her hairstyle.

The hilarious series Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) also re-entered as best comedy of the year, after its victory in 2021. Jason Sudeikis, who plays an American football coach parachuted into an English football team, also won the Emmy of the best actor in a comedy. In the mini-series, The White Lotuswho tackles the ambient hypocrisy of a Hawaiian luxury hotel, dominated the evening with 10 awards, including…

