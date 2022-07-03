Zendaya makes her limits clear

Currently, little remains of the tender young woman who appeared on Disney’s ‘Shake It Up’ program, at the age of 14. Today, Zendaya has established herself as an excellent actress for her leading role in the HBO series, ‘Euphoria’, and has also become a fashion icon worldwide. However, the actress has wanted to maintain her limits in relation to her private life and the information that she discloses to her huge community of fans.

In a recent interview with ‘Vogue Italia’, the “Spiderman” actress has talked about the relationship she has had with her followers throughout her 11-year artistic career. “Many of them (his fans) have grown up with me and have seen me evolve in different parts of my life and career. In addition, many of us are more or less the same age, have similar views on life, similar thoughts or even hopes and wishes for the future, whether it is for my career or the world, “said the movie star.



Tom Holland and Zendaya

In addition, he stressed that his fans “They are really understanding that I am human, even the toughest and they want me to be happy and I really feel that about them. They’re really respectful of my boundaries and the things that I choose to keep a little more private and keep to myself.” In the interview, Tom Holland’s girlfriend also indicated that thanks to her success in ‘Euphoria’ and her participation in the UCM films it has been a little more difficult to stay away from the media spotlight, given that her fame has grown considerably in recent years. years. “Recently I’ve had more changes in terms of reactions when I meet people or how people interact with me on a daily basis, because for so long I was able to maintain a little bit of anonymity in a way where I could go out, do things and still live a life. pretty normal life,” Zendaya admitted.

Likewise, he confessed that this new level of popularity “comes with new sets of challenges and pressures”, but he has managed to cope well because he has been in the entertainment industry for a long time, indicating “that fortunately I had a little time to facilitate and grow my experience in a way that wasn’t a completely overnight change.” In the interview, the actress also took a few minutes to thank the receptivity and support that her characters have had, specifically that of Rue from ‘Euphoria’: “I’m always adapting and trying to be grateful for everything in the end, because it means that people are clearly happy with the work I’m doing, and that means a lot to me.”

Previously, Tom Holland, star of ‘Spiderman’ and boyfriend of Zendaya confessed that “one of the downsides of our fame is that privacy is not really in our control anymore”, admitting that he felt “deprived of his privacy” when they were leaked. the pictures of him making out with Zendaya a year ago. “A moment that you think is between two people who love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Holland said.