Zendaya makes history again at the Emmys thanks to ‘Euphoria’

In 2020, at just 24 years old, he had already won the emmy for her role as Rue in euphoriabecoming the youngest lead actress in a drama series and only the second black woman to win the category, after Viola Davis by How to defend a murderer. Now, Zendaya has earned a new record: She is the youngest Emmy-nominated producer and the youngest actress to receive two Best Actress nominations.

In all, for these 2022 Emmys, Zendaya could take home four awards: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Rue Bennett; as producer of euphoria from HBO; and for the two songs I’m Tired Y Elliot’s Songboth competing in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category.

«It’s absolutely crazy», Zendaya confessed when learning about the nominations. “The show obviously means a lot to me and everyone who does it. People put all their heart and soul into thisand I’m very lucky to share this with all of them.”

Zendaya isn’t the only cast member on euphoria which will compete at the 2022 Emmys scheduled for September 13. sydney sweeney She is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Cassie in euphoria and Best Supporting Actress thanks to her role as Olivia in The White Lotus. Double nomination also for Julia Garnernominated for both Who is Anna? as for Ozarks.