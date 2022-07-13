Zendaya Makes History As The Youngest Producer To Be Nominated For An Emmy And Earning Four Nominations | Cinema | Entertainment

Euphoria stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are among the Emmy nominees.

But the novelty is Zendaya, 25, who has made history once again by becoming the youngest producer to be nominated for an Emmy with the series she produces, Euphoria, earning a nomination for Best Drama Series. She has also been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and received two additional nominations for Best Original Music and Lyrics.

Her four nominations are in recognition of her work on Euphoria, in which she has played the teenage Rue on Euphoria since 2020 and has executive produced six episodes, including four this year.

Talent

In 2020, Zendaya made Emmy history when she became the youngest winner in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category. She also became the second black woman to win in the category after Viola Davis’ win in 2015.

Tuesday’s nominations make Zendaya the first African American woman, and the second Black person, to receive Emmy nominations for both acting and songwriting in the same year.

Reacting to the news of the nominations on her Instagram, Zendaya thanked her colleagues and the Television Academy. “Making this show with this cast and crew of the most incredibly talented people that I have the privilege of learning from every day has been the highlight of my life. I am very proud to work by your side and CONGRATULATIONS!’ she posted on Tuesday.

‘I have no words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart! ‘Thank you to everyone who connected with our show, it’s an honor to share it with you. Thanks @samlev for everything you do, this show is what it is because of your heart, and thanks to @labrinth @marcellrev @hbo @a24 for being the best creative collaborators. Lastly, thanks to @televisionacademy for this amazing recognition. We’re here Emmy nominees again!

Zendaya lyrics

His songs on the HBO Max series I’m Tired and Elliot’s Songs have been nominated for Best Original Music and Lyrics. Labrinth did the music and lyrics for Elliot’s Song, and Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie and Zendaya also wrote the lyrics.

Labrinth also wrote the music and lyrics for I’m Tired. The lyrics were also done by Zendaya and Sam Levinson for this song.

Sydney Sweeney, meanwhile, has received two Emmy nominations. The actress has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria and Best Supporting Actress in an Anthology or Limited Series or Movie for her role in The White Lotus. (AND)