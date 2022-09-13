Zendaya Makes History at the 2022 Emmy Awards: Her Touching Speech

At only 26 years old, the actress was crowned a second time for her role in Euphoria.

“Thank you to Sam Levinson for sharing Rue with me. And for believing in me, when I didn’t believe in myself anymore…“

Tears in the eyes and tremolos in the voice, Zendaya gave a touching speech last night on stage at the 74th Emmy Awards after being crowned Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama thanks to Euphoria. The star of Spiderman beat the girls of Killing Eve (Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer), Laura Linney ofozarkReese Witherspoon of The Morning Show and Melanie Lynskey of Yellowjackets.

Zendaya has thus entered a little more into history. After being the youngest Best Actress crowned at the Emmys, in 2020, she becomes at 26, the youngest actress to win two Emmys. Zendaya is also the first black woman to win the Emmy for Best Actress twice.

“My greatest wish for Euphoria is that the series can help heal people” the actress was moved on stage, during a speech where Zendaya especially paid tribute to real people who suffer from addiction: “I just want to say thank you to everyone who shared their stories with me, to everyone who feels close to Rue. I carry your stories with me everyday“: