Zendaya makes history at the Emmys by being the youngest producer to be nominated

Zendaya has made history once again at the Emmys. the star of euphoria He accomplished another feat Tuesday by earning his second Emmy nomination for his role in the HBO drama, becoming the youngest two-time nominated actress in the history of television awards.

The actress, now 25, she also became the youngest nominated producer, since she was executive producer of the series. Zendaya had previously set another record with her first win of 2020, becoming in the youngest to win the category of Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series.

In the last two years, euphoria has garnered multiple Emmy nominations, and has also previously won in the Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (non-prosthetic) and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics categories.

This year, actress Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie in euphoria, earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Also, the show is nominated in the ‘Best Drama Series’ category.

Zendaya’s reaction to her Emmy nominations

Through her Instagram account, the actress shared a message after being nominated once again for Euphoria. “Making this show with this cast and crew of the most incredibly talented people that I have the privilege of learning from every day has been the highlight of my life.”wrote.

“I am very proud to work by your side and CONGRATULATIONS! I have no words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart! Thanks to all who connected with our program, it is an honor to share it with you”, he added.

The actress also thanked series director Sam Levinson, Labrinth, who does the music for the series, Marcell Rév, director of photography, as well as HBO and A24 for “being the best creative collaborators.”