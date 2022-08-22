Zendaya makes history at the Emmys with her nomination as producer of “Euphoria”

Zendaya made history today. As we know, the actress serves as an executive producer on her HBO drama, euphoria, which was nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series category Tuesday during the nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. This nomination makes Zendaya, aged 25, the youngest woman to receive a producer nomination.

She also garnered three other nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and two nominations for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: for Elliot’s Song, from episode 8 of the second season, and I’m Tired, which appears in episode 4 of the second season. Her co-star, Sidney Sweeney, She also received a double nomination for her work as a supporting actress in euphoria Y The White Lotus.

Zendaya and “Schitt’s Creek” made history at the 2020 Emmys

While we remember, in the year 2020, Zendaya took home the statuette for Leading Actress in a Drama for her performance in the first season of Euphoria, beating the nominees Jennifer Aniston Y laura linney. At the time, she made history as the youngest woman to win that statuette.

The Emmys nominations, revealed this Tuesday morning, had the series Successionfrom HBO, leading the pack with 25 total nominations, including best series. ted lassofrom Apple TV+, and The White LotusHBO’s garnered 20 nominations each, followed by Hacksfrom HBO Max, and Only Murders in the Building from Hulu, which scored 17 each. For its part, Squid Game It garnered a total of 14 nominations, and became the first foreign-language drama series to be nominated for the awards.

Zendaya She was not the only woman to make history: Fifth Brunsoncreator and protagonist of the series Abbott Elementary, received three comedy show nominations: as a producer, as a leading actress, and as a writer. She is the first black woman to earn three comedy nominations in the same year. At 32, Brunson is also the youngest black woman nominated in the comedy actress category.

