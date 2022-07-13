Zendaya makes history, she is the youngest producer nominated for an Emmy

The Emmy Academy announced the nominations for the award ceremony that recognizes the best of American television.

By Patrick Varela

This 2022 installment marks a historic event, as it means the first nomination for the youngest African-American producer in history, Zendaya, who is 25 years old and made her first television debut with the Disney Channel series Shake it up.

Since then, the young actress has built her career with wildly popular projects like Spiderman, Euphoria, Dune and Blackish. Today, Zendaya has been nominated for her second time by the academy and is in a position to win an Emmy as producer of the series: Euphoria. Now she just has to wait for September 12.

Here is the full list of nominees

Best Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only murders in the building

ted lasso

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

What we do in the Shadows

Best Leading Actor:

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill HaderBarry

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the building)

Martin Short (Onky murders in the building)

Jason Sudekis (Ted Lasso)

Best leading actress:

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Fifth Brunson (Abbot Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbot Elementary)

Henry Walker (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Eibinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham as Ted Lasso

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building)

Christopher McDonald (Hacks)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)

Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building)

Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)

Kaitlyn Olson (Hacks)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Hiro Murai (Atlanta)

Bill HaderBarry

Lucia Aniello (Hacks)

Cherien Dabis (Only Murders in the Building)

Jamie Babbit (Only Murders in the Building)

MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)

Best Writing in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Barry

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

ted lasso

What we do in the Shadows

What we do in the Shadows

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

EUPHORIA

Ozarks

severity

Squid Game

stranger things

Succession

yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

-Jason Bateman (Ozarks)

-Brian Cox (Succession)

-Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

-Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

-Adam Scott (Severance)

-Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura LinneyOzarks

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

-Nicholas Braun (Succession)

-Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

-Kieran Culkin (Succession)

-Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

-Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

-John Turturro (Severance)

-Christopher Walken (Severance)

-Oh Young-soo (Squid Game)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia GarnerOzarks

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody (Succession)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Colman Domingo (Euphoria)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Tom Pelphrey (Ozarks)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

-Hope Davis (Succession)

-Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

-Martha Kelly (euphoria)

-Sanaa Lathan (Succession)

-Harriet Walter (Succession)

-Lee You-mi (Squid Game)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

-Jason Bateman (Ozarks)

-Ben Stiller (Severance)

-Hwang (Dong-hyuk Squid Game)

-Mark Mylod (Succession)

-Cathy Yan (Succession)

-Lorene Scafaria (Succession)

-Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets)

Best Writing in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Ozarks

severity

Squid Game

Succession

yellowjackets

yellowjackets

Best Miniseries

dopesick

Inventing ANNA

Pam & Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus

Best TV Movie

Chip and Chop: The Rescue Guardians

Ray Donovan, the movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon

Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Best Actor in a Miniseries

-Colin Firth (The Staircase)

-Andrew Garfield (Under The Banner Of Heaven)

-Oscar Isaac (Scenes From A Marriage)

-Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

-Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

-Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries

-Toni Collette (The Staircase)

-Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

-Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

-Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

-Margaret Qualley (MAID)

-Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries

-Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

-Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

-Will Poulter (dopesick)

.Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

-Peter Sarsgaard (dopesick)

-Michael Stuhlbarg (dopesick)

-Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries

-Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

-Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

-Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

-Kaitlyn Dever (dopesick)

-Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

-Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

-Mare Winningham (dopesick)

Outstanding Directing in a Miniseries

-Danny Strong (DOPESICK)

-John Wells (Maid)

-Hiro Murai (Station Eleven)

-Michael Showalter (The Dropout)

-Francesca Gregorini (The Dropout)

-Mike White (The White Lotus)

Best Writing in a Miniseries

dopesick

Impeachment- American Crime Story

maid

Station Eleven

The dropout

The White Lotus

Best Host in a Reality Series or Competition

-Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness (queer eyes)

-Nicole Byer (Nail It!)

-Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (SharkTank)

-Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)

-Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman (making it)

-RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Best Structured Reality Show

Antiques Road Show

Upper Fixer

love is blind

queer eye

SharkTank

Best Unstructured Reality Show

Below Deck

cheer

love spectrum

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Selling Sunset

best competition program

Lizzo’s watch out for the big girls

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Amazing Race

The Voice

top-chef

Best Animated Series

Arcane

Bob’s Burgers

Rick & Morty

simpsons

What If – Marvel Studios

Best Contemporary Series Costume

blackish

euphoria

Hacks

Only murders in the building

pam and tommy

The white lotus

Best Costumes in a Period Series

Angelyne

Bridgerton

The First Lady

The Great

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

best fantasy costumes