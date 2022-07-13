Zendaya makes history, she is the youngest producer nominated for an Emmy
The Emmy Academy announced the nominations for the award ceremony that recognizes the best of American television.
By Patrick Varela
This 2022 installment marks a historic event, as it means the first nomination for the youngest African-American producer in history, Zendaya, who is 25 years old and made her first television debut with the Disney Channel series Shake it up.
Since then, the young actress has built her career with wildly popular projects like Spiderman, Euphoria, Dune and Blackish. Today, Zendaya has been nominated for her second time by the academy and is in a position to win an Emmy as producer of the series: Euphoria. Now she just has to wait for September 12.
It may interest you: ZENDAYA REVEALS THE CAREER SHE WOULD HAVE CHOSEN IF NOT BEEN AN ACTRESS
THEY ARE THE CHILDREN OF ANGELINA JOLIE AND BRAD PITT; THIS IS HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH THE ACTORS
The thousand and one hairstyles of Zendaya
This is how Zendaya defines her beauty style
Here is the full list of nominees
Best Comedy Series:
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only murders in the building
- ted lasso
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.
- What we do in the Shadows
Best Leading Actor:
- Donald Glover (Atlanta)
- Bill HaderBarry
- Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the building)
- Martin Short (Onky murders in the building)
- Jason Sudekis (Ted Lasso)
Best leading actress:
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Fifth Brunson (Abbot Elementary)
- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
- Elle Fanning (The Great)
- Issa Rae (Insecure)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
- Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
- Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
- Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
- Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbot Elementary)
- Henry Walker (Barry)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Hannah Eibinder (Hacks)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
- Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
- Hannah Waddingham as Ted Lasso
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)
- Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
- James Lance (Ted Lasso)
- Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building)
- Christopher McDonald (Hacks)
- Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Jane Adams (Hacks)
- Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)
- Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building)
- Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)
- Kaitlyn Olson (Hacks)
- Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
- Hiro Murai (Atlanta)
- Bill HaderBarry
- Lucia Aniello (Hacks)
- Cherien Dabis (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jamie Babbit (Only Murders in the Building)
- MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso)
- Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)
Best Writing in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Barry
- Hacks
- Only Murders In The Building
- ted lasso
- What we do in the Shadows
- What we do in the Shadows
Best Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- EUPHORIA
- Ozarks
- severity
- Squid Game
- stranger things
- Succession
- yellowjackets
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
-Jason Bateman (Ozarks)
-Brian Cox (Succession)
-Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
-Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
-Adam Scott (Severance)
-Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
- Laura LinneyOzarks
- Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
- Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
- Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
- Zendaya (Euphoria)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
-Nicholas Braun (Succession)
-Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
-Kieran Culkin (Succession)
-Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
-Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
-John Turturro (Severance)
-Christopher Walken (Severance)
-Oh Young-soo (Squid Game)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette (Severance)
- Julia GarnerOzarks
- Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
- Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
- Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
- J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
- Sarah Snook (Succession)
- Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Adrien Brody (Succession)
- James Cromwell (Succession)
- Colman Domingo (Euphoria)
- Arian Moayed (Succession)
- Tom Pelphrey (Ozarks)
- Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
-Hope Davis (Succession)
-Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)
-Martha Kelly (euphoria)
-Sanaa Lathan (Succession)
-Harriet Walter (Succession)
-Lee You-mi (Squid Game)
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
-Jason Bateman (Ozarks)
-Ben Stiller (Severance)
-Hwang (Dong-hyuk Squid Game)
-Mark Mylod (Succession)
-Cathy Yan (Succession)
-Lorene Scafaria (Succession)
-Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets)
Best Writing in a Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- Ozarks
- severity
- Squid Game
- Succession
- yellowjackets
- yellowjackets
Best Miniseries
- dopesick
- Inventing ANNA
- Pam & Tommy
- The Dropout
- The White Lotus
Best TV Movie
- Chip and Chop: The Rescue Guardians
- Ray Donovan, the movie
- Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
- Survivor
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
Best Actor in a Miniseries
-Colin Firth (The Staircase)
-Andrew Garfield (Under The Banner Of Heaven)
-Oscar Isaac (Scenes From A Marriage)
-Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
-Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
-Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries
-Toni Collette (The Staircase)
-Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
-Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
-Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
-Margaret Qualley (MAID)
-Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries
-Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
-Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
-Will Poulter (dopesick)
.Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
-Peter Sarsgaard (dopesick)
-Michael Stuhlbarg (dopesick)
-Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries
-Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
-Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
-Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
-Kaitlyn Dever (dopesick)
-Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
-Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
-Mare Winningham (dopesick)
Outstanding Directing in a Miniseries
-Danny Strong (DOPESICK)
-John Wells (Maid)
-Hiro Murai (Station Eleven)
-Michael Showalter (The Dropout)
-Francesca Gregorini (The Dropout)
-Mike White (The White Lotus)
Best Writing in a Miniseries
- dopesick
- Impeachment- American Crime Story
- maid
- Station Eleven
- The dropout
- The White Lotus
Best Host in a Reality Series or Competition
-Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness (queer eyes)
-Nicole Byer (Nail It!)
-Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (SharkTank)
-Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)
-Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman (making it)
-RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
Best Structured Reality Show
- Antiques Road Show
- Upper Fixer
- love is blind
- queer eye
- SharkTank
Best Unstructured Reality Show
- Below Deck
- cheer
- love spectrum
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Selling Sunset
best competition program
- Lizzo’s watch out for the big girls
- Nailed It
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Amazing Race
- The Voice
- top-chef
Best Animated Series
- Arcane
- Bob’s Burgers
- Rick & Morty
- simpsons
- What If – Marvel Studios
Best Contemporary Series Costume
- blackish
- euphoria
- Hacks
- Only murders in the building
- pam and tommy
- The white lotus
Best Costumes in a Period Series
- Angelyne
- Bridgerton
- The First Lady
- The Great
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
best fantasy costumes
- Loki
- MoonKnight
- star trek picard
- The book of bobba fett
- witcher
- What we do in the shadows