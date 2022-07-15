Zendaya makes history with her nominations and Selena Gomez is excluded from the Emmys

On June 12, the nominees for the Emmys 2022being a bittersweet suit for the fans, at Zendaya become the youngest producer to be nominated, but by excluding Selena Gomez for his work on the series.

It will be on September 12 when the 2022 Emmys take place, so it was on June 12 that this year’s nominees were announced, discovering that Zendaya once again she was making history by becoming the youngest producer to be nominated for these awards for her work on the hit series Euphoria.

Although she was also nominated for best leading actress in a drama, in addition to obtaining two other nominations in the category of best original musician and lyrics for the songs she has in the series. Nevertheless Zendaya is not the only one from the cast of Euphoria to be nominated for such prestigious awards as Sindey Sweeney was nominated for best supporting actress. in a drama series.

You would also like to read:







In addition to entering the same category again but this time for his role in “The White Lotus.” But what has caused the anger of the fans is that Selena Gomez was not nominated in any category for her work on the hit Hulu series Only Murder in the Building.although the series did achieve a nomination in the best comedy series category.

This includes Selena for being an executive producer, however it is also worth noting that it was Selena’s protagonists and co-stars who were nominated for best leading actor in a comedy series. In fact, it was Martin Short who was grateful for his nomination, but also somewhat surprised that Selena did not enter the category of best leading actress.

“Well we are delighted, we are delighted with the nominations, not only for us but also for the program, we are dismayed that Selena was not nominated because she is very important to our performancesreally” commented the actor while Steve was grateful for including Selena in the category for best Comedy Series.

You would also like to read:







“Martín and I are delighted with our nominations, We’re also thrilled that our crucial partner Selena Gomez is being recognized as a producer in the Best Comedy Series category.” highlighted the actor. So despite everything Selena was not so excluded from the awards.