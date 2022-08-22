Zendaya makes sobriety her infallible weapon to be the most elegant

Every time there’s a red carpet or a big event that we know Zendaya is going to attend, our expectations rise like foam. There is no occasion in which the protagonist of euphoria She hadn’t been one of the best dressed, and this last time was going to be no different. In an event organized by HBO at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, the actress has shown why elegance is one of its best qualitieshe only needed a monochromatic masculine suit.

Zendaya in a gray suit setgtres

Although the entire cast was there, it’s clear that our eyes have been caught by Zendaya. With the help of the already popular Stylist Law Roach, the actress has worn a suit of masculine aesthetics of the brand Fear of God. Made up of suit trousers with a cummerbund and a very oversized with shoulder pads, still still oozing femininity. And to achieve the monochromatic look, he has added a simple T-shirt and very high heels, which They have finished defining that elegant silhouette.

Zendaya shines again at an event organized by HBOgtres

As accessories, she has only opted for simple shiny earrings and a gold watch. But it is that little else was needed, and more if we analyze the elections beautythat in the end they are a complement more. In the field of hairstyles, he usually innovates and changes the style of his hair a lot. In this case he has opted for combing it backwards, using the wet effect. Finally, in the makeup, she has put the striking note in the eyes, accentuating that feline look with a smoky eyes.

The male blazer is Zendaya’s fetish garment

Is It is not spring time that the actress opts for a blazeroversized in his outfits, in fact it is one of his most popular garments. Maybe because of her height or her ability to adapt it to her style, but the truth is that they are left of cinema. We take a look at some of his best looks.

Zendaya at the Venice Film Festivalgtres

Zendaya at the Spider-Man presentation in Londongtres

Zendaya with pink tailor in New Yorkgtres

Zendaya at the Oscars after partygtres

