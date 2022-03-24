Zendaya mentions the 15 best albums in the history of music, according to her

Zendaya She is one of the most prestigious artists at the moment. And it is that her performances in different series and movies that currently top the list of the most watched, have positioned her as a actress diverse and multifaceted, capable of embodying different characters that leave no one indifferent.

But the taste of Zendaya in art is not limited only to performancesince the protagonist of series and films such as Euphoria, Dune, Spider-Man and Malcolm & Marie also has an intimate relationship with the music.

In fact, Zendaya she went through a moment in her career in which she explored the possibility of becoming a pop star, adding an urban touch that also characterizes her as an actress. And proof of this is Rue, her character from Euphoria, who undoubtedly embodies very well the touch of urban style that the American artist was also looking for in her musical compositions. And although she in that sense she did not shine as much as other actresses who followed a path similar to that of Zendaya like Miley Cyrus or Ariana Grande, the truth is that their influences are still valid in their career. For her, these would be the best 15 albums in the history of music and that have most marked his artistic style.

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill Music Album

First solo album by American artist Lauryn Hill, released on August 25, 1998 by Ruffhouse Records and Columbia Records. It is a neo soul album, with influences from R&B, hip hop, soul and reggae.

4:44

Jay-Z Music Album

Thirteenth studio album by American rapper Jay-Z, one of the three biggest watch-collecting musicians in the world. The disc was released on June 30, 2017 through Roc Nation as an exclusive to Sprint and Tidal customers.

Ilmatic

Nas music album

American rapper Nas launched his career with this debut album, released on April 19, 1994 by Columbia Records. Now, Nas has been at the top of rap for three decades and his success has come a long way, so it’s worth remembering his origins.

Me and My Gang

Rascal Flatts Music Album

Me and My Gang is the fourth studio album by American country music group Rascal Flatts, released on April 4, 2006, by Lyric Street Records. After a while, the album became the highest US debut of 2006, with 721,747 units. Additionally, it went double platinum in the first month of release.

Never Say Never

Brandy Norwood Music Album

Never Say Never, which should be written as Never SAY Never, is the second studio album by singer Brandy, cousin of rapper Snoop Dogg, king of the relaxed style, which was published in June 1998 by the record company Atlantic Records. Most of the recording material was produced by Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins and his team.