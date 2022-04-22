Zendaya models tailored suit to go to the office and look instantly tall

Zendaya does it again! The young actress showed off an executive look with a gray tailored suit that has conquered us because her outfit confirms that this combo of garments will be infallible over the next few months, so get inspired by her outfit to recreate it the next time you go to the office.

Have you already integrated a jacket and dress pants into your wardrobe? The time has come to try this trend that will take over street style, as confirmed by the protagonist of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ who recently conquered her fans with a sophisticated outfit that we already want to wear.

How does Zendaya wear the tailored suit?

Through social networks, the last outfit that the celeb wore during the gala organized by HBO Max at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles (California) went viral. In the image, the protagonist of ‘Euphoria’ wore straight pants and at the height of her waist, which she combined with a sweater, blazer and stilettos of the same tone.

The outfit is a design from Jerry Lorenzo’s brand, Fear of God, which invites us to play with our clothes and try out androgynous looks.

This is how Zendaya wears the tailored suit. Photo: IG / @checkthetag

How to choose a tailored suit?

Dear reader, although neutral colored outfits are basics that will never go out of style, on this occasion the recommendation is that you bet on suits in striking tones, that is, at least buy a fuchsia, green, yellow, etc. outfit that you can use together or separately.

Do not forget that this season it is worth merging the formal vibe with a casual refresh, so comfortable shoes can be the surprise element that will relax the jacket and pants. You, would you wear the tailored suit Zendaya’s style?