Zendaya More Honest Than Ever About What She Expects From ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

Zendaya She is one of the most important actresses on the current scene. The youngest performer to win a Emmy could make history again at the next gala of these awards after being nominated, this time as producer of ‘Euphoria’.

Without a doubt, the second season of the HBO series, created by Sam Levinson, It has been one of the most applauded fiction premieres this year. The project even doubled its number of viewers compared to the first season. So the idea of ​​a renewal it was imminent.

Yet it is early to know when the return will be of the series. The first two seasons were separated in time by three years apart, with two intermediate specials to liven up the wait due to the pandemic. In an interview for The Hollywood ReporterZendaya, protagonist of the series, commented what you would like to see in the next chapters.





Zendaya as Rue in ‘Euphoria’ | hbo max



“I think it will be exciting see the characters outside the institute. I want to see what Rue looks like on her way to the sobrietyHow chaotic can it be? But also with the rest of the characters, in the sense of where they are, trying to figure out what to do with their lives when they finish high school and what kind of people do you want to be“.

The actress has confessed on different occasions Lasted what it has been like to work in the rue’s character. An experience that has led him to immerse himself in the world of addictions, putting himself in limit situations constantly. At the beginning of this news you can find a video with statements of the actress, where she talks about the complex process that was face specifically, to chapter five of the last season.

A generation of performers on the rise





The actresses of ‘Euphoria’: Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Zendaya, Barbie Ferreira and Sydney Sweeney | Getty



Not only Zendaya steal the spotlights in this fiction. Although he is the more media facelittle by little the rest of the cast has managed to make a show of presence demonstrating the potential that they house Precisely the actress mentioned in the interview the importance of choral weight who runs the series.

“The special thing about this season was that we were able to immerse ourselves in [los otros personajes] in a much deeper sense. I think we can do that again with season three. There’s so much talent, you want to make sure everyone gets a chance to have your moment“.

His cast of actors begins to make a dent in Hollywood productions. Names like those of Jacob Elordi who has become one of the most acclaimed young stars of the moment, who is currently filming the new film by Oscar winner Emerald Fennell (‘A Promising Young Woman’). For her part, hunter schafer will be one of the stars of the next installment of ‘The Hunger Games’a prequel that follows the adolescence of President Snow.

But without a doubt, who got all the attention this last season was sydney sweeney. Cassie’s character has connected with the audience in such a strong way, that it has come to be recognized for the first time with a Double Emmy Award nominationas he will also compete for his work in the series ‘The White Lotus’. On September 12 we will know if he takes home the prizes.

It’s time to closely follow the race of these promising youngsterswhile we liven up the wait until the arrival of the third season of ‘Euphoria’.

