Zendaya net worth: how much are her two properties worth?

ZEndaya is an American actress, singer, dancer and producer who is remembered for starting her career as a child at Disney until she shined in the saga of Spiderman and succeed in the projects he chooses, both in movies and in series and as the image of various brands.

Zendaya Coleman has successfully gone from being a child actress on TV shows Disney to one real movie star and successful businesswoman. She began her professional career as a model, appearing in ads for Macy’s, Old Navy, and ‘iCarly’-related products. She has also appeared as a dancer in commercials and music videos.

Zendaya She is probably best known for having played Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel series “Shake It Up” (2010-2013), KC Cooper on the Disney Channel series “KC Undercover” (2015-2018), Rue Bennett on the HBO series “euphoria“(2019–Present), Already MJ in the Movies”Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) and “Spider-Man: Far from Home” (2019). Starred in and produced the 2021 film “Malcolm & Marie“, and was also a producer of “KC Undercover” and several of his music videos.

Zendaya released her debut album in 2013, and its single “Replay” was certified Platinum. In 2017, she had another hit with the 2x Platinum “Rewrite the Stars“, a duet that he performed with Zac Efron in the movie “The Greatest Showman”. Coleman published the book “Between U and Me: How to Rock Your Tween Years with Style and Confidencein 2013, and launched a shoe collection, Daya, in 2015, and a clothing line, Daya by Zendaya, in 2016.

Early life

Zendaya Coleman She was born Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman on September 1, 1996, in Oakland, California. Her mother, Claire Stoermer, is of Scottish and German descent, and her father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, is African-American.

Zendaya is the youngest of six children and attended Fruitvale Elementary School, where her mother was a teacher. When Coleman was 6 years old, she was in a play for Black History Month, and later acted in productions of the California Shakespeare Theater, where his mother worked as director of the house during the summers. Zendaya helped seat the crowd and sell tickets for the fundraiser, and she passed her around the theater inspired her to pursue an acting career.

Coleman joined the Future Shock Oakland hip-hop dance company at age 8, and has also hula danced with the Academy of Hawaiian Arts. While she attended Oakland School for the ArtsZendaya appeared in several local stage productions, including “Once on This Island” at the Berkeley Playhouse and “Caroline, or Change” at TheaterWorks.

He studied acting at American Conservatory Theater and on the CalShakes Conservatory program, and has appeared in numerous Shakespeare plays, including “Richard III,” “Twelfth Night,” and “As You Like It.” Coleman’s family moved to Los Angeles when she was in seventh grade, and she graduated from Oak Park High School in 2015.

Your career to success

In 2010, Zendaya began star in the role of Rocky Blue on the series “Shake It Up,” which drew 6.2 million viewers when it premiered, becoming Disney Channel’s second highest-rated premiere since the network’s launch in 1983. “Shake It Up” aired 75 episodes across three seasons, and Coleman reprized his role in a 2011 episode of “Good Luck Charlie.”

In 2011, he released the promotional single “Swag It Out”, and performed the song “Watch Me” with his “Shake It Up” co-star Bella Thorne; the track reached number 86 on the “Billboard” Hot 100 chart. That year, Zendaya also hosted the Disney Channel show “Make Your Mark: Ultimate Dance Off 2011” and voiced Fern on “Pixie Hollow Games.”

In 2012, she starred in the Disney Channel movie “Frenemies” and guest-starred in “ANT Farm,” and the following year, she voiced Lollipop in the movie “Super Buddies,” placing second in “Dancing with the Stars” Y released the album “Zendaya”which reached number 51 on the “Billboard” 200 list. She went on to star in the Disney Channel movie “Zapped” (2014) and guest starred on the ABC series “Black-ish” (2015), and from 2015 As of 2018, he starred in the role of KC Cooper in “KC Undercover,” which ran for 75 episodes.

In 2017, Zendaya starred in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “The Greatest Showman”which were massive hits, grossing $880.2 million and 435 million dollars, respectively.

Zendaya reprized the role of MJ in 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which was even more successful, grossing 1,132 million dollars at the box office, and in October 2019 it was announced that he would return for “Spider-Man: No Coming Home”. In 2018, he voiced Chris Jenkins in “Duck Duck Goose” and Meechee in “Smallfoot,” and in 2019, he starred in three episodes of the Netflix series “The OA.”

In 2019 she also began to star in the role of Rue Bennett in the series of HBO “Euphoria”, a role that earned him a Primetime Emmy. In 2021, Zendaya starred in the movie “Malcolm & Marie”, she voiced Lola Bunny in “Space Jam: A New Legacy“, and played Chani in the sci-fi epic “Dune.” In 2020, she was cast as Ronnie Spector in a biopic that is based on Spector’s 1990 memoir “Be My Baby,” and will also produce the Project.

What is Zendaya’s net worth?

The 25-year-old actress, Zendaya, has garnered a fortune from her involvement in all these successful film and television projects, worth around $20 million net of heritage.

How much do your two properties cost?

In 2017, Zendaya paid $1.4 million for a house in Northridge, California.

In March 2020, he paid 4 million dollars for a 5,000 square foot home situated on four acres in Encino, California. She still owns the Northridge house as of this writing.

sponsors

Zendaya has been the face of the Material Girl clothing line from madonna, as well as CoverGirl, Beats Electronics and Chi Hair Care. She was a spokesperson for Lancôme in 2019 and for Valentino and Bulgari in 2020, and that year the CNMI Green Carpet Fashion Awards honored her with a Visionary Award for “her efforts in promoting diversity and inclusion in fashion.” fashion and cinema

Personal life

Since 2017, there have been rumors that Zendaya and her “Spider-Man” co-star, Tom Hollandwere dating, with a source telling “People” magazine: “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’ve vacationed with each other and try to spend as much time with each other as possible.”

Zendaya and Holland denied the rumors for years, but in July 2021 they were seen kissing in Tom’s car in Los Angeles. Zendaya was also rumored to have dated her “Euphoria” co-star. Jacob Elordi and with the NFL player Odell Beckham Jr..