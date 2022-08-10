Zendaya never came close to getting the lead role for Euphoria (OCS)

Zendaya is undoubtedly one of the American stars of recent years. The rating of the young actress has totally exploded since her outstanding roles in Spider-Man but especially in the series Euphoriaa real planetary cardboard.

The 25-year-old actress plays Rue, the main character of the OCS saga, a troubled teenager with a drug addiction. This Tuesday, we learn thanks to casting director Jennifer Venditti, in an interview with Variety, that Zendaya never came close to having the leading role and that it was on the verge of being granted to a young woman. , new to the business.

“There was a young woman who was scouted by my team, who was a magical person and had a similar trajectory to Rue and crossed over to the other side,” Venditti said, referring to the struggle. of Street against drug addiction. But with a TV series, it can be several years [de travail]. We all loved her, but when we went through the rigors of the process, we weren’t sure if she could handle what it would take in terms of endurance.“, explained Venditti.

The casting director even assigned a coach to the young woman to prepare her for the emotional weight of the series. Eventually, she and the creator ofEuphoriaSam Levinson, decided to put her aside because she wasn’t ready enough for the role, thus obviously choosing Zendaya.

“It’s so interesting,” Venditti added. “A polar opposite. Because here is Zendaya, who has none of Rue’s life experiences, who was able to dig into her toolbox and access it in such a beautiful way,” Venditti concluded.

